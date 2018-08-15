Pulse.ng logo
Fire outbreak destroys 2 vehicles in Third Mainland Bridge accident

No lives were reportedly lost in the accident which is coming just days after a similar one.

Two vehicles were damaged when they caught fire in an accident on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos in the early hours of Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

One of the vehicles involved in the accident is a commercial bus, popularly called danfo, while the other is a red car. Officials of the Lagos State Fire Service arrived on the scene to extinguish the fire.

The Lagos Rapid Response Squad reported on its Twitter account (@rrslagos767) that no life was lost in the accident whose cause remain unknown.

 

Similar accident happened last week

The accident comes just a week after commuters were left stranded on the same Third Mainland Bridge when a vehicle caught fire on Wednesday, August 8.

According to reports,  it took at least 30 minutes for emergency services to arrive at the scene, but officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) eventually put out the fire and traffic resumed its normal flow.

Six people were reported to have escaped unhurt when the vehicle caught fire around 7:15am while traveling inward Lagos Island at Adekunle Junction.

The cause of the fire was unknown but the incident held up traffic for close to two hours, according to eyewitness accounts.

