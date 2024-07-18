Fire kills Kano commissioner's daughter & siblings, Gov Yusuf expresses condolences

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yusuf led members of the State Executive Council and other dignitaries to the funeral rites of the deceased. The rites took place at Kofar Mata quarters, Kano on Wednesday.

Yusuf described an unfortunate incident that led to the loss of three innocent citizens of the state, and property of huge value.

“We received with shock the sad news of a fire incident that led to the loss of three siblings of one of us.

“The affected the Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata at his residence in Kofar Mata quarters within Kano metropolitan.

“It is indeed sad, heart-breaking, and an unfortunate incident that will linger in our memory for a very long time.