Fire incidents in Kano claim 23 lives in 1 month
Properties worth ₦29 million were destroyed by fire during the month.
This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, Saminu Abdullahi, on Tuesday in Kano.
Abdullahi, however, said that 23 people lost their lives while properties worth ₦29 million were destroyed by fire during the period under review.
"The service responded to 45 distress calls and nine false alarms from residents of the state," he said.
The spokesman advised the general public to handle fire with care to avoid loss of lives and property, especially during this period.
