The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fire incidents in Kano claim 23 lives in 1 month

News Agency Of Nigeria

Properties worth ₦29 million were destroyed by fire during the month.

The state's fire service responded to 45 distress calls (image used for illustration) [Twitter/@Fedfireng]
The state's fire service responded to 45 distress calls (image used for illustration) [Twitter/@Fedfireng]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, Saminu Abdullahi, on Tuesday in Kano.

Abdullahi, however, said that 23 people lost their lives while properties worth ₦29 million were destroyed by fire during the period under review.

"The service responded to 45 distress calls and nine false alarms from residents of the state," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman advised the general public to handle fire with care to avoid loss of lives and property, especially during this period.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fire incidents in Kano claim 23 lives in 1 month

Fire incidents in Kano claim 23 lives in 1 month

Has any candidate ever won at the Presidential Election Tribunal?

Has any candidate ever won at the Presidential Election Tribunal?

How long does it take to resolve a presidential election petition?

How long does it take to resolve a presidential election petition?

Adeleke dedicates Supreme Court victory to God, people of Osun

Adeleke dedicates Supreme Court victory to God, people of Osun

Buhari breaks silence on Ademola Adeleke's victory

Buhari breaks silence on Ademola Adeleke's victory

Israel attacks Islamic Jihad in Gaza, killing 13

Israel attacks Islamic Jihad in Gaza, killing 13

Soludo renders 200 journalists, media staff jobless

Soludo renders 200 journalists, media staff jobless

We go dey shock them like high tension – Davido celebrates uncle, Adeleke

We go dey shock them like high tension – Davido celebrates uncle, Adeleke

Court strikes out Sen. Brent’s defamation suit against Fani-Kayode’s wife

Court strikes out Sen. Brent’s defamation suit against Fani-Kayode’s wife

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results