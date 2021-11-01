Fire guts residential building, shops in Ilorin

Confirming the incident, the Kwara State Fire Service said that the quick response of firemen to the scene curtailed the spread of the fire and minimised the loss of valuables

Mr Hassan Adekunle, the Head of Department, Media and Publicity of the Kwara Fire Service, said that the fire broke out at 10:35 am at 28 Reservation Road, GRA, Ilorin, following a power surge.

He said that some rooms and shops in the building including many tangible properties were saved from the fire.

Adekunle advised residents in the state to cultivate the habit of switching off their electrical appliances when going to bed at night or whenever leaving home to work, market or church to avert fire disaster.