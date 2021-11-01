RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fire guts residential building, shops in Ilorin

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some rooms and shops in the building including many tangible properties were saved.

Fire fighters (image used for illustration) [Facebook/Rauf Aregbesola]
Fire fighters (image used for illustration) [Facebook/Rauf Aregbesola]

Tragedy struck on Monday morning when fire gutted a residential building and five shops at the Government Reservation Area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Recommended articles

Confirming the incident, the Kwara State Fire Service said that the quick response of firemen to the scene curtailed the spread of the fire and minimised the loss of valuables

Mr Hassan Adekunle, the Head of Department, Media and Publicity of the Kwara Fire Service, said that the fire broke out at 10:35 am at 28 Reservation Road, GRA, Ilorin, following a power surge.

He said that some rooms and shops in the building including many tangible properties were saved from the fire.

Adekunle advised residents in the state to cultivate the habit of switching off their electrical appliances when going to bed at night or whenever leaving home to work, market or church to avert fire disaster.

"This will help them to prevent the chances of fire outbreak should there be a power surge in their homes," he said

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari prays for safety of dozens trapped under collapsed Ikoyi building

Buhari prays for safety of dozens trapped under collapsed Ikoyi building

El-Rufai sad about latest bandit killings in Kaduna

El-Rufai sad about latest bandit killings in Kaduna

Sanwo-Olu orders investigation of Ikoyi building collapse

Sanwo-Olu orders investigation of Ikoyi building collapse

Ex-Governor Yari says reports he's leaving APC are 'lies from the pit of Lucifer'

Ex-Governor Yari says reports he's leaving APC are 'lies from the pit of Lucifer'

Gbajabiamila promises to ensure return of missing journalist

Gbajabiamila promises to ensure return of missing journalist

Kwara doctors commence 7-day warning strike

Kwara doctors commence 7-day warning strike

'We won't allow okada carry you,' Governor Abiodun warns unvaccinated Ogun residents

'We won't allow okada carry you,' Governor Abiodun warns unvaccinated Ogun residents

4 dead, 4 rescued at Ikoyi building collapse as rescue operation continues

4 dead, 4 rescued at Ikoyi building collapse as rescue operation continues

Army blames IPOB/ESN for arson, destruction in south-east

Army blames IPOB/ESN for arson, destruction in south-east

Trending

Oyo Jailbreak: NCS releases names and photos of 122 fleeing inmates

NCS releases names, images of 122 escapees (NCS)

FG lists Diezani's N15.4 billion Banana Island mansion for sale

Diezani Alison-Madueke is facing numerous allegations of corruption in Nigeria and the United Kingdom [Reuters/Rick Wilking]

Nigeria demands immediate reversal of military coup in Sudan

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

FG plans to borrow N82 billion to buy mosquito nets

A baby under a mosquito net (image used for illustration) [Guardian]