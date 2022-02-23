Fire guts Federal Ministry of Finance Headquarters in Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Finance Headquarters in the Central Area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, is on fire.
Firefighters are said to have arrived at the scene to put out the fire.
As of the time of filing this report, the details of the incident are still sketchy.
But firefighters are reported to have arrived at the scene to put out the fire.
Confirming the incident, Abraham Paul, the spokesperson of the Federal Fire Service said the personnel of the fire service are currently battling the fire.
Details later…
