Fire guts Federal Ministry of Finance Headquarters in Abuja

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Firefighters are said to have arrived at the scene to put out the fire.

Federal Ministry of of Finance Headquarters on fire. (Punch)
The Federal Ministry of Finance Headquarters in the Central Area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, is on fire.

As of the time of filing this report, the details of the incident are still sketchy.

But firefighters are reported to have arrived at the scene to put out the fire.

Confirming the incident, Abraham Paul, the spokesperson of the Federal Fire Service said the personnel of the fire service are currently battling the fire.

Details later…

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

