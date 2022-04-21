RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fire guts CBN office in Benue

Authors:

Ima Elijah

A portion of the bank went in flames in the early hours of Thursday, April 21, 2022.

CBN, Benue
CBN, Benue

There was a fire incident at the Makurdi branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria in Benue State.

Recommended articles

A portion of the bank went up in flames in the early hours of Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Eyewitnesses said that they noticed the fire at the back of the bank which is located in the Old GRA area, Makurdi, Benue State capital.

It was around 7:00 am this morning that we noticed the fire at the premises of the bank,” Stanley said.

It was further gathered that the fire started from the fuel dome of the bank but immediately became fierce and drew the attention of some workers who immediately raised the alarm.

When contacted by journalists, the Director of Benue State Fire Service, Donald Ikyaaza, confirmed the report and said that he received a distress call about the fire incident and promptly deployed his men to the scene.

Ikyaaza said, “It was actually a huge fire which started at the company’s fuel dome but my men rushed to the scene and put out the fire before it could spread to other parts of the bank. Everywhere is calm now.

By 10:45 am, security men had barricaded the area. They equally drove people away.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023:Why APC is selling nomination forms for ₦100m

2023:Why APC is selling nomination forms for ₦100m

2023: Pro-Osinbajo group woos Taraba delegates

2023: Pro-Osinbajo group woos Taraba delegates

APC chieftain in Rivers warns against Amaechi candidacy over alleged N96bn fraud case

APC chieftain in Rivers warns against Amaechi candidacy over alleged N96bn fraud case

'Come without phones', Aisha Buhari invites presidential aspirants to dinner

'Come without phones', Aisha Buhari invites presidential aspirants to dinner

Fire guts CBN office in Benue

Fire guts CBN office in Benue

NSCDC apprehends 69 suspected oil thieves in A’Ibom

NSCDC apprehends 69 suspected oil thieves in A’Ibom

Throwback to when Buhari lamented over N27.5m presidential nomination forms

Throwback to when Buhari lamented over N27.5m presidential nomination forms

Buhari summons Security Chiefs, others over nation’s security challenges

Buhari summons Security Chiefs, others over nation’s security challenges

APC slashes cost of nomination forms by 50% for aspirants under 40 years

APC slashes cost of nomination forms by 50% for aspirants under 40 years

Trending

Police arrest business woman, Ovaioza over investment scams

Ovaioza

EFCC arrests Anambra's ex-First Lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, ther former first lady of Anambra state (Premium TIMES)

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving. [kanyidaily]

We attacked Abuja-Kaduna train to teach El-Rufai lesson - Bandits

Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [@GovKaduna]