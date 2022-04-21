Fire guts CBN office in Benue

A portion of the bank went up in flames in the early hours of Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Eyewitnesses said that they noticed the fire at the back of the bank which is located in the Old GRA area, Makurdi, Benue State capital.

“It was around 7:00 am this morning that we noticed the fire at the premises of the bank,” Stanley said.

It was further gathered that the fire started from the fuel dome of the bank but immediately became fierce and drew the attention of some workers who immediately raised the alarm.

When contacted by journalists, the Director of Benue State Fire Service, Donald Ikyaaza, confirmed the report and said that he received a distress call about the fire incident and promptly deployed his men to the scene.

Ikyaaza said, “It was actually a huge fire which started at the company’s fuel dome but my men rushed to the scene and put out the fire before it could spread to other parts of the bank. Everywhere is calm now.”