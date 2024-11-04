ADVERTISEMENT
Fire destroys shops, goods worth millions in Ajah market, Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency's Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. Oke-Osanyintolu said the fire incident happened late Sunday night at Ajah Market by Alesh bus stop in Lekki, Lagos.

“LASEMA in response to distress calls from the 767 and112 toll-free lines at 09:30hrs, activated its Emergency Response Team from Lekki Base.

“On arrival at the incident scene at 22:10hrs, it was discovered that several shops and stores housing combustible materials were engulfed by fire.

“Investigations conducted revealed that the immediate cause of the fire could not yet be ascertained as at the time of writing this report.

"Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were recorded at the incident scene,” he said.

He said properties worth a fortune were destroyed in the inferno. He added that the agency and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service were able to curtail the fire from escalating to adjoining buildings.

“While fighting the fire, we were simultaneously trying to manage the hostile crowd as the two are the only primary responders at the incident scene.

“The fire has been successfully extinguished by the emergency responders at the incident scene and operation concluded,” he added.

Fire destroys shops, goods worth millions in Ajah market, Lagos

