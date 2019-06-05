The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fire which started at about 6.00 a.m, destroyed about 400 mattresses, a vehicle and other items in the warehouse.

NAN report that personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), police, fire service and residents in the area quickly rushed to the scene of the incident and assisted in putting out the fire.

Mr Ambursa Pindar, the Public Relation’s Officer (PRO), Borno State Fire Service, confirming the incident, said that a fire truck was deployed to the scene.

Pindar said that the fire destroyed some property including a jeep that was abandoned in the warehouse, stressing that no life was lost, neither did any one sustain injury.

“We could not ascertain the cause of the fire because nobody was present at the time of the incident. No security men, nobody was present,” he said.

He said that machines and equipment belonging to the Maiduguri Flour Mills, owners of the warehouse, were also not affected, saying that only the part being utilised by PCNI was affected by the fire.

Mr Alkasim Abdulkadir, Head of Media and Communications, PCNI, when contacted said he was yet to be briefed on the incident by its office in Maiduguri.