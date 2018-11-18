Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Fire destroys 77 shops in Kano market

Fire destroys 77 shops in Kano market

The Spokesman of the State Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Sunday that 70 of the shops were razed down completely.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saraki market gutted by fire, multi-million naira valuables destroyed (NOT PICTURED) play Fire destroys 77 shops in Kano market (Illustrative) (Filed)

The Kano State Fire Service said fire has destroyed 77 temporary shops at Kasuwar Kurmi (‘Yan Gumama) Market in Kano.

The Spokesman of the State Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Sunday that 70 of the shops were razed down completely.

“we received a distress call early hours of (Sunday morning) at about 07:35 a.m from one Aliyu Ibrahim that there was fire outbreak at the market.

”On receiving the information, we quickly sent some of our personnel and fire fighting vehicle to the scene of the incident at about 07: 43 a.m to quench the fire so as not to affect other shops,“ he said.

ALSO READ: Man leaves wife in disturbing condition for slamming door on him

The spokesman said that 70 of the shops were completely razed down while seven shops were saved due to the quick intervention of the firemen.

He advised traders at the market and other residents to be more careful and desist from using instruments capable of triggering fire as a way of guarding against future occurrence during this dry season.

Mohammed also advised the people to keep fire buckets, blankets and extinguishers that would enable them curtail the fire before calling on the fire service.

Mohammed said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Related Articles

World Eager refugees courted for jobs in tight market
Finance 10 things you need to know in markets today
In Jos Main market gutted by midnight fire
In Osun Governor Aregbesola’s office on fire
Tech Google is under siege from conservatives, as a senior Republican demands an inquiry into its market dominance (GOOG)
Opinion Editorials of The Times
Pulse Opinion Lagos traffic and Lagos life are messing with my mental health
Strategy 20 lottery winners who lost every penny
Strategy 'The Da Vinci Code' author Dan Brown explains how he overcame self-doubt and became a bestselling writer who's sold 250 million books

Local

5 ways to stay alive during fire outbreak
Fire guts 156 shops at Nkwo Ngwa market in Aba
Aminu Kano
Nigeria may become desert, NCF warns
Ember Months: FRSC takes safety campaign to churches
Obiano, FRSC remember road crash victims
X
Advertisement