Fire caused by electrical fault consumes Lagos hotel

"Fortunately, there was no record of any casualty but the Agency's Responders and its Fire Team battled the inferno to put it out completely and prevent it from escalating to other adjoining buildings," LASEMA said.

The same LASEMA team also prevented disaster after responding to the scene of a collision between a truck and a fuel tanker fully loaded with 33,000 litres of PMS just before 4 am on Thursday.

The tanker spilled its content as a result of the collision, prompting responders to blanket the area to prevent a secondary incident.