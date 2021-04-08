Fire caused by electrical fault consumes Lagos hotel
20 rooms at the hotel and three attached shops were affected by the fire.
Pulse Nigeria
Responders battled the fire at the City Boy Hotel for over an hour after they arrived at the scene around 2 am.
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) attributed the cause of the fire to a power surge from one of the junction boxes at the hotel's bar.
A post-disaster assessment carried out by the team revealed that 20 rooms at the hotel, and three attached shops were affected by the fire.
"Fortunately, there was no record of any casualty but the Agency's Responders and its Fire Team battled the inferno to put it out completely and prevent it from escalating to other adjoining buildings," LASEMA said.
The same LASEMA team also prevented disaster after responding to the scene of a collision between a truck and a fuel tanker fully loaded with 33,000 litres of PMS just before 4 am on Thursday.
The tanker spilled its content as a result of the collision, prompting responders to blanket the area to prevent a secondary incident.
The compartment leaking fuel was temporarily sealed, and the truck was driven to a safe place.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng