The World Trade Centre building in Abuja experienced a fire incident early on Monday, July 13, 2020, according to media reports.

The fire broke out on the topmost floor of the building located at the Central Business District of the capital city.

An official of the company managing the facility, Ibukun Adeosun, told Channels that the fire, which started around 11:30 am, did not cause any significant damage.

Fire fighters were promptly dispatched to the scene to contain the fire.

Details later.