Fire breaks out at Ooni of Ife's Palace, no casualties reported

Pulse Nigeria

According to reports, the incident occurred at approximately 11:30 pm, and was caused by a power surge that resulted in an explosion through electrical appliances in one of the palace's apartments.

Confirming the incident, Moses Olafare, the Director of Media and Public Affairs at the Ooni's palace, released a statement on Saturday, April 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the fire was quickly contained within the affected building located in a section of the palace.

The swift response of the government Fire Service, OAU Fire Service, and Palace Emergency Control Unit prevented the inferno from spreading beyond the affected apartment.