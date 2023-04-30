The sports category has moved to a new website.
Fire breaks out at Ooni of Ife's Palace, no casualties reported

Ima Elijah

Fortunately, no casualties were recorded, and there were no reports of injuries sustained during the incident.

According to reports, the incident occurred at approximately 11:30 pm, and was caused by a power surge that resulted in an explosion through electrical appliances in one of the palace's apartments.

Confirming the incident, Moses Olafare, the Director of Media and Public Affairs at the Ooni's palace, released a statement on Saturday, April 29.

He explained that the fire was quickly contained within the affected building located in a section of the palace.

The swift response of the government Fire Service, OAU Fire Service, and Palace Emergency Control Unit prevented the inferno from spreading beyond the affected apartment.

Fortunately, no casualties were recorded, and there were no reports of injuries sustained during the incident. The prompt and coordinated efforts of the emergency services ensured that the situation was quickly brought under control.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

