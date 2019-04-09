Ibrahim made the call when he received Cadet Officers of the Department of Geography, National Defence Academy (NDA), in his office on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the service was faced with some challenges and had pledged to look into such areas to ensure that appropriate changes were made.

“There is need for the review of the Fire Service Act for reasons of obsolesce.

“There is also the need to define the status of the FFS in the statute,” he said.

Ibrahim also said that a proposal to draft the National Fire Safety Policy had been submitted to the Ministry of Interior, adding that they were awaiting inputs before it would be presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

He disclosed that recruitment process of no fewer than 2,200 personnel into the service was at the concluding stage.

He added that in addition to the renovation and construction works of facilities in the service, “a relatively significant number of utility vehicles had been made available within the last four years’’.

“The service received 23 modern fire-fighting trucks, 15 water tankers with fire-fighting capability, two salvage trucks, two mobile workshops, one emergency rescue tender and eight rapid intervention vehicles,” the fire boss said.

Earlkier, Head, Department of Geography, NDA, Bolanle Agibuah, had expressed delight with the demonstration on how to use the fire-fighting trucks during fire outbreak.

“It is of essence to note that the fire service has a futuristic place in ensuring the development of our nation.

“This visit is to help our Cadet Officers have practical knowledge of what is applicable during fire incidents,” he said.

Agibuah said that the collaboration between FFS and NDA was important to the development of Nigeria’s security.

He urged the FFS to visit the NDA to acquire knowledge on the institution’s role in cases of war.