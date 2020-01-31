Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has lauded the military for tackling the activities of Boko Haram insurgents headlong.

Fintiri stated this during a visit to 144 Battalion of the Nigeria Army base, Madagali.

The governor said the military has rekindled consistent hopes in the people of the area.

Fintiri appreciated the military for maintaining peace and tranquility in the North-East.

He assured that government would remained supportive to the security agencies in the state "for liberating the state from insurgents".

In his remarks, the commanding officer of the battalion, Lt Col Suleiman Abdulsalam, assured that the military would continue to discharge its duties in line with the mandate given to them.