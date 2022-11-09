Find your voice, talk your truth

The power of a story and speaking truth to power can not be overstated. With one voice and the right message, a tiny breeze of hope can quickly become a mighty wind of change.

As a people, we are no strangers to telling the truth to authorities and backing our words with action. Way before Independence, our heroes past were vocal about the need for change and were not afraid to put their voices (and in some cases, their life) on the line.

From the women of Aba protests to the infamous Union strike led by Pa Michael Imodu and the more recent End Sars protests; the cry for a better Nigeria has always been on the lips of our people.

However, the fight for change should never come at a cost to one’s life or freedom. In a Democracy such as ours, one should be able to speak their truth, and not be afraid to live. The responsible use of speech must be protected.

As Nigerians, we have no doubt had more than our fair share of ups and downs, of broken dreams and promises, but what remains is our hope for a better country and a desire to make that change imminent. There is no doubt that there are a lot of things to talk about in the country today; the constant insecurity, inflation and rising costs make it hard to live and do business. Nigerians are tired.

It is almost impossible to stay silent in light of these issues, or pretend they don’t exist out of fear of oppression. And we should not. We should not, out of fear, stay silent about the injustices in the country. We should speak out, for ourselves and those who have been silenced.

We must be free to create the future we want to see. We must be free to talk our truth.

Amnesty International Nigeria is on a mission to defend the right to freedom of expression, with no one left behind. With the #TalkYourTruth campaign, the organisation is working to ensure that every Nigerian has a voice, whilst working to ensure the release of those prosecuted unjustly.

The #TalkYourTruth campaign has resonated positively amongst many Nigerians including Actor Tobi Barkre, writer/storyteller Jola Ayeye, and activist Hamzat Lawal.

Now it’s your turn! #TalkYourTruth and join Amnesty International Nigeria to demand that freedom of expression is protected for every Nigerian.

Create a video, song, spoken yarn piece or Tweet. Express what freedom means to you, and the change that you want to see. Share your thoughts and ideas for a better Nigeria and get featured by Amnesty International Nigeria on social media. Remember to use the hashtag #TalkYourTruth, and Amnesty International Nigeria with @ainigeria on Facebook and Instagram or @AmnestyNigeria on Twitter.

