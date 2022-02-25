President Muhammadu Buhari has finally signed the electoral act amendment bill into law on Friday, February 25, 2022.
Finally, Buhari signs electoral bill into law
The President signed the bill at a brief ceremony held at the Council Chamber of the Aso Villa in Abuja.
The president signed the bill three days after his aide, Femi Adesina announced that the president would sign the bill in a matter of hours.
The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Kayode Fayemi, chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) witnessed the signing of the bill.
