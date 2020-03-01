President Muhammadu Buhari has finally commented on the case of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Since the first case of the disease in Nigeria was recorded on Thursday, February 27, 2020, after a 44-year-old Italian came into the country, the president has not said anything on the matter.

However, on Sunday, March 1, 2020, Buhari broke his silence on the issue, saying he is saddened by the case of the virus in the country.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, his spokesperson, the president urged Nigerians not to panic.

The statement reads, “President Muhammadu Buhari notes with sadness, the recent confirmation of a case of Covid-19 infection in Lagos, Nigeria.

“This was despite the ardent efforts of the government regarding preparedness and response measures put in place in our country’s borders and beyond.”

“President Buhari, however, commends the Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies whose diligence and efficiency enabled the case to be detected, diagnosed and isolated quickly, even while swift measures were taken to identify and follow up on those with whom the index patient came into contact.

“The President commends the responses of the Federal Ministry of Health and Governments of Lagos and Ogun States as well as other relevant agencies to the reported incident and calls for vigilance on the part of all citizens and responsible government agencies.

“President Buhari urges Nigerians not to panic about the news of this first case of Covid-19 in our country, as undue alarm would do us more harm than good.

“Instead, Nigerians should strictly observe the advisories disseminated by the Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the World Health Organisation (WHO), on the best way to prevent infection.”

President Buhari's statement came after the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expressed concerns over the president's silence on the disease in Nigeria.