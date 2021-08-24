FG’s new plan to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty – Minister

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the workshop was organised by KAS in collaboration with the Ministry of Budget and National Planning geared towards promoting good governance.

Agba said that the Plan was to address the prevalence of poverty by lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years, with strategies to tackle Nigeria’s increasing population growth.

He also noted that the MTNDP is expected to be launched in October with an i-monitoring system which would also be introduced in government’s websites.

He added that this would enable Nigerian’s post pictures of projects status vis-a-vis the cash released.

Agba stressed that this would help for accountability and citizen’s involvement in governance.

He said that Nigerians would be able to know projects directed to their communities and query non- implementation if need be.

“As you may be aware, the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP 2017-2020) and Nigeria Vision 20: 2020 (NV20:2020) lapsed in December 2020, necessitating the need to develop successor Plans.

“Namely, the Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2021-2025 and Nigeria Agenda 2050, to replace the outgone plans respectively.

“There is the widely held notion that previous plans were Federal Plans. To eliminate this notion, the process for the on-going plans has been inclusive and participatory, involving not only state actors.

“But the Organized Private Sector, Civil Society Organizations, Women and Youth groups, including People with Special Needs.

“The Plans are anchored on the Government’s desire to address the prevalence of poverty by lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years,” he said.

Agba said further that the exercise would also put in place strategies to tackle Nigeria’s increasing population growth.

“The country will hit the 411 million mark and become the third most populous country in the world by 2050, after China and India.

“These plans will ensure economic stability, national development and good governance”, Agba said.

Agba also appreciated KAS for its numerous support towards policy making and implementation process in Nigeria, adding that the training for Aides of Ministers is apt.

He also urged participants to apply lessons learnt from the workshop into the implementation of the National Plans for the benefit of the country.

Mr Vladmir Kreck, Resident Representative of KAS to Nigeria said KAS was keen on supporting Nigeria’s Ministries, Departments, Agencies, legislatures, Civil Societies towards ensuring sustainable democracy and governance in line with its mandates.

Kreck, who was represented by Mr Samson Adeniran, KAS Programme Manager, said KAS was training Aides to Ministers considering their key role in administration and governance.

“With these workshops and capacity building, KAS wishes that contributions from all of us will flow into the eventual implementation of the long term Development plan of the nation.

“We as a foundation that stands for good governance everywhere in the world where we are active, hope that efforts will lead to respect for the rule of law, transparency, accountability, efficiency and equity.