Ikudayisi, a U.S. Board Certified Internist and Regenerative Medicine Specialist, said this is possible with O-Shot, a Regenerative Medicine procedure.
FGM: O-Shot therapy can make genitally mutilated females enjoy s*x
There is hope for conjugal experience with their partners for no fewer than 20 million Nigerian girls and women who have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM), says Dr David Ikudayisi.
Ikudayisi, who is the Medical Director of Glory Wellness and Regenerative Centre, Lekki , Lagos, made the assertion during a webinar titled: “Female Genital Mutilation (FGM): How to Enhance your Sexual Experience Through Adult Stem Cell”.
According to him, O-Shot, a Regenerative medicine procedure which is done through Adult Stem Cell Therapy (non-invasive) or Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy (non-invasive), is a cosmetic procedure to enhance female sexual wellness.
“O-Shot (aka orgasm shot) treatment involves injecting the Clitoris, Labia and G-spot with Platelets-substances in your blood that contain healing proteins called growth factor-extracted from your own blood”.
“We use Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) from your own blood.
“This is in addition to the use of Adult Stem Cells (such as Umbilical Blood Stem Cells, Fat-derived Stem Cells, Bone Marrow Stem Cells, Stem Cells Exosomes) and Shockwave Therapy to enhance female sexual wellness.”
Ikudayisi, said the application of PRP around the genital organ promote blood flow and cell growth which leads to regeneration within the Clitoris.
“The result is new, healthy tissues (clitoris) that is permanent,” he added.
Ikudayisi decried the high prevalence of female genital mutilation in Nigeria and in many African countries.
He highlighted some effects of FGM.
“Apart from denying women the opportunity of enjoying sex, it has huge health implications.
“These include abscesses, cysts, excessive scar tissue, painful sex and menstruation, Hepatitis and other blood-borne diseases, urinary tract infections, infertility and increased risk of bleeding during childbirth.’’
Ikudayisi said a survey in Feb.1, 2022 by Statista Research Department, showed that “as of 2018, 20 per cent surveyed women in Nigeria had undergone female genital mutilation.
“Compared to 2013, this figure decreased by five percentage points (25 per cent)”.
According to him, Nigeria ranks the third highest globally in the prevalence of FGM, accounting for 10 per cent of the global total.
On some factors promoting FGM in Nigeria, Ikudayisi identified age long cultural and religious practices as contributory.
He said that several civil society organisations and international non-governmental organisations were involved in strong advocacy against FGM.
He assured that females who had come under the knife could get their genital area especially clitoris back and hence have full sexual experience through the O-Shot therapy.
