RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG yet to respond to our demands – ASUU

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abuja zone of ASUU says the Federal Government has yet to respond to its demands after the expiration of its three-week ultimatum.

FG yet to respond to our demands – ASUU (Punch)
FG yet to respond to our demands – ASUU (Punch)

Dr Salahu Lawal, the coordinator told a news conference in Abuja on Thursday that by its intransigence, government was paving way for another strike by the union.

Recommended articles

He explained that government was doing this by ignoring outstanding issues in the MoU of December, 2020, and the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed with the union in February 2019.

The zone comprises Federal University of Lafia, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, and the University of Abuja.

Our union finds it highly hypocritical for a government to freely sign MoU or MoA to get ASUU to suspend a strike and then turn around to ignore their implementation.

“More than one year since our union suspended the nine-month long national strike, the Federal Government is yet to respond to key demands,’’ he said.

“Our demands remain the full implementation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement as renegotiated in 2021, based on ILO’s collective bargaining principles.

“The implementation of all outstanding provisions in the February 2021 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action.

“The immediate deployment of ASUU’S innovation of a more robust system of human resource management and compensation, called the UTAS.

“Immediate payment of outstanding Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) and promotions arrears to our members.

“Immediate release of the report of the Presidential Visitation Panels to federal universities in 2021.

“Immediate action on the recommendations of the Committee on State Universities,’’ Lawal added.

According to him, meeting these demands of ASUU will go a long way to address the deplorable conditions in which varsity students live and learn.

Lawal called on relevant stakeholders to impress it on the government to honour its agreement with the union to avert another likely industrial crisis in Nigerian universities.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Book Launch: Buhari praises Akande’s integrity, says he doesn’t accept or offer bribes

Book Launch: Buhari praises Akande’s integrity, says he doesn’t accept or offer bribes

NCoS reiterates commitment to fighting corruption among prison staff and inmates

NCoS reiterates commitment to fighting corruption among prison staff and inmates

Buhari commissions Naval ships, boats, helicopter in Lagos

Buhari commissions Naval ships, boats, helicopter in Lagos

FG yet to respond to our demands – ASUU

FG yet to respond to our demands – ASUU

World Bank to reconstruct Ladi Kwali pottery centre in Niger

World Bank to reconstruct Ladi Kwali pottery centre in Niger

Twitter ban: Court dismisses suit against FG, awards N100, 000 fine against SERAP

Twitter ban: Court dismisses suit against FG, awards N100, 000 fine against SERAP

Delta govt tasks dog owners on anti-rabies vaccination

Delta govt tasks dog owners on anti-rabies vaccination

Kaduna needs 'quality religious education' to end conflicts - El-Rufai

Kaduna needs 'quality religious education' to end conflicts - El-Rufai

Stop embarrassing judicial officers – CJN warns security operatives

Stop embarrassing judicial officers – CJN warns security operatives

Trending

UK suspends processing of visitor visa applications in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson .

Terrorists burn bus with 42 passengers inside in Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Only visitor visas will be paused in Nigeria until the UK's travel restriction is lifted

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]