FG, World Bank set to revive abandoned Ladi Kwali Training Centre

Salaam said the centre that was abandoned for over two decades would be revived to an international standard to serve as an heritage centre.

He said that the fund to revive the centre would be drawn from the 150 million dollars credit loan facility given by the World Bank to the Federal Government to enhance the mining sector.

He said that the project would be monitored and supervised by MinDiver.

NAN reports that MinDiver is a World Bank assisted project under the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

The overall objective of MinDiver project is to enhance the mining sector’s contribution to the economy by strengthening key Government institutions, improving information, infrastructure, knowledge and fostering domestic investment in the sector.

He said the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and the Niger State Government had drafted an MoU and it would be signed soon.

“The resuscitation of the centre was delayed due to boundary problem and encroachment of people into the centre.

“The World Bank insisted that all affected people must be resettled and agreement must be reached by both parties on the money that will be invested on the centre and how it will be run,” he told NAN.

The project coordinator said that the Niger State Government had settled affected people and both parties were preparing to meet to sign the MoU.

NAN also reports that Suleja in the early 1950s was a notable destination for the pottery industry in Nigeria and Africa.

In 1951, a famous British studio potter, Michael Cardew, was employed by the Federal Government as a pottery officer in the department of commerce and industry, he identified the unique qualities and exceptional potential of Abuja pottery.

Cardew selected the area (Abuja) for the establishment of pottery training centre; the old Abuja, which was named as Suleja following the creation of new Federal Capital Territory, is now the modern day Niger.

Cardew’s exploits (founder of the centre), Ladi Dosei Kwali, Lami Toto, Kande Ushafa among others created a vibrant industry with numerous employees as well as its eminence as a tourist destination.

Kwali’s exploits through the centre earned her both local and international recognition with the British Government decorating her as Member of the British Empire in 1962.

In 1979, the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, honoured her with an Honorary Doctorate Degree. The honour has been described as unprecedented for a women potter without formal education.

Kwali had given lectures and demonstrations on her craft within the country and abroad.