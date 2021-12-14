FG working with various jurisdictions to recover stolen assets – Malami

The minister in a statement by Dr Umar Gwandu, his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, on Monday noted that the essence was to further highlight the importance of beneficial ownership transparency.

He said Nigeria, together with Pakistan, State of Palestine, Peru, Saudi Arabia and Kenya submitted a draft resolution entitled: “Enhancing Access to, and Use of, Beneficial Ownership Information” to facilitate the identification, recovery and return of assets.

He said that significant progress had been recorded in the efforts to combat corruption in Nigeria.

“We will continue to make significant progress in our efforts to prevent and combat corruption, block leakages and recover our stolen assets,’’ Malami said.

He recalled that new laws and acts had been enacted by Nigerian government to better combat corruption in the country.

“An effective Criminal Justice System is necessary for investigation and sanctioning corruption. Nigeria implementing the Justice Sector Reform Strategy is actively involved in International Cooperation Mechanisms, Mutual Legal Assistance and reform of the Criminal Justice System.