FG working with governors to address right-of-way issues delaying power projects

Bayo Wahab

The Minister of Power says the government is taking inventory of all the right-of-way challenges nationwide to engage state governors.

Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu. [nairametrics]
Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu. [nairametrics]

The Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu has said that the Federal Government is working with state governors to address the problem of right-of-way, which he said is delaying many power projects across the country.

Aliyu said the government is planning to engage the governors through their forum, to address the problem for timely completion of power projects.

The minister stated this on Friday, February 18, 2022, while receiving the leadership of Eko Electricity Distribution Company that paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

The minister noted that government is taking inventory of all the right-of-way challenges nationwide to engage state governors.

The minister also commended Eko Electricity Distribution company for being the best electricity distribution company in terms of financial performance and urged other electricity distribution companies to follow the example of Eko Electricity Distribution Company.

He also challenged Eko Disco to do more in the area of customer care and confidence.

Aliyu pointed out that Nigerian government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is doing its best in providing the enabling environment for all segments of the electricity value chain to perform at optimum level.

On power theft, the minister said that currently there are over 100 ongoing projects by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) that will help in addressing power theft and to ensure grid stability.

The chairman of Eko Electricity Distribution Company Mr. Dere Otubu said the visit was aimed at congratulating the minister and encouraging him to do more of the good work he has been doing for improved power supply in Nigeria. The chairman also solicited the support of the minister for increased power capacity for Eko Electricity Distribution Company.

The chairman also called for government’s intervention to end power theft. The chairman who was accompanied by the managing director Eko Electricity Distribution Company Engr. Fadeyibi Adeoye restates the commitment of the company to better services to its customers and willingness of the company to partner with the federal government for rural electrification.

Bayo Wahab

