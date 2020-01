The Minister, who spoke in Abuja on Saturday, also explained that the ministry world strive to rehabilitate and minimise the effect of the attacks on those affected.

She spoke while hosting the European Union (EU) Commissioner, Mr Janez Lenarcic, and his team, on a courtesy visit.

The minister also said that the ministry was working on measures to strengthen preparedness and response to violence so as to minimise the impact on the victims.

“Since inception, the ministry has tried to build strategic partnership with national and international stakeholders.

“Sensitisation programmes have been carried out to ensure that all stakeholders and the general public are enlightened on humanitarian disaster challenges facing the country.

“A major priority for us is to have an evidence data system to effectively and efficiently plan for all the expected intervention so as to reach the targeted population,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the EU Commissioner, Mr Janez Lenarcic, commended the Minister on her achievements since assumption of office, “especially in support and assistance to individual humanitarian organisations”.

Lenarcic stressed the need for adequate safety and security of aid workers providing humanitarian assistance in the North-East and the entire population.

He also spoke on the challenges encountered by the aid workers who are not able to access a substantial number of the targeted victims that were outside government-controlled areas.

The official expressed the willingness of the EU to tackle the crisis facing the North-East, urging the Federal Government to support the humanitarian activities.