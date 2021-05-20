FG working to ensure recovered assets benefit all Nigerians

Malami was represented by Mrs Juliet Ibekaku, the Special Assistant to the President on Justice Reform and International Relations.

“In order to address the challenges of illicit financial flows internationally, there is the need to enhance consensus building and multilateral approach in Africa and beyond.

“There is no doubt, the international and regional cooperation is key in achieving this goal as no one country can do it, therefore, we must all work together.

“This is what the Financial and Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI) Panel’s report released in February 2021 is telling us.

“How we meet the recommendations of the panel in order to achieve the 2030 Agenda for sustainable Development is a global and regional challenge,” he said.