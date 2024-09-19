FG working to decriminalise attempted suicide - Health Minister

He disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at a news conference to commemorate the 2024 World Suicide Prevention Day. Marked globally on September 10 every year, the commemoration has “Changing the Narrative on Suicide” as the theme for 2024.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that suicide is criminalised in the country, but there have been several calls by stakeholders to de-criminalise it. Captured under Section 327 of the Criminal Code Act, it says “any person who attempts to kill himself is guilty of a misdemeanour and is liable to imprisonment for one year.”

Pate, therefore, said that the ministry had launched the National Suicide Strategic Framework (2023-2030) to boost mental health and assist in the prevention of suicide. Represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Daju Kachollom, the minister said “The document identified the risk and protective factors associated with suicide in the country.

“It also identified the strategic objectives, interventions and indicators for suicide prevention, in line with international best practices.

“One of the key policy actions in this document is the de-criminalisation of attempted suicide.

“Instead of punishment and ostracisation, we must extend helping hands and support, instead of sensationalising reportage.

“I am pleased to inform you that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare is working closely with the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and partners to address the section of the law that criminalised attempted suicide.

“Nigeria will soon join the committee of nations that have de-criminalised attempted suicide.”

The minister said that available data on suicide in Nigeria is put at 12.9 per 100,000, which is high. He added that suicide rates are high among young people aged 15 to 29 years, making it the fourth leading cause of death in the age group in Africa, accounting for 40% of all suicide deaths.

He, however, said that the statistics may not fully reflect the true prevalence of suicide in Africa, as all the reporting and stigma surrounding mental health issues remain huge barriers to accurate reporting.

Pate also said there was a strong link between suicide and mental health conditions, and that depression and alcohol use disorders were established links. According to him, many suicides happen impulsively in moments of crisis, with a breakdown in the ability to deal with life’s stress such as financial problems, relationship issues, breakups, chronic pain, and illness, among so many others.

He, however, said that the theme of the 2024 Global Observance Day is hinged on raising awareness about the importance of reducing stigma and encouraging open conversations to prevent suicide. The minister added that “changing the narrative means shifting our focus from the tragedy of suicide to prevention.

“It means moving away from taboos, stigma and discrimination, to empathy and positive cultural change.

“As we stand united, we acknowledge the pain and suffering of those who have lost loved ones to suicide and we affirm our commitment to creating a society that supports and cares for those struggling with mental health issues.

“Suicide prevention is our collective responsibility and we must all be committed to building a society that values mental health, promotes well-being and provides care for everyone.”

Dr Walter Mulombo, the Country Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), said that for every suicide, there are likely to be 20 other people attempting suicide, and many more have serious thoughts of suicide.

Represented by Mary Bantuo, Mulombo said that changing the narrative of suicide is about transforming how the complex issue is perceived and shifting from a culture of silence and stigma to one of openness, understanding and support.

He said “This call to action encourages everyone to start the conversation on suicide and suicide prevention.

“Every conversation, no matter how small, contributes to understanding the society. By initiating vital conversations, we can break barriers, raise awareness and create better content and support.”