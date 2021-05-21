FG promises not to increase pump price of petrol in June

Speculations concerning a fresh hike in petrol pump price have been rife, following resolutions reached at a meeting of governors this week.

The governors had recommended a full deregulation of the petroleum sector, seeing as the subsidy regime has become unsustainable.

In a statement, Sylva said petrol pump price will stay the same in June, pending the outcome of further discussions with organised labour.

“The current price of petrol will be retained in the month of June until the ongoing engagement with organised labour is concluded,” Sylva says.

“This clarification becomes necessary in the light of recent reports regarding the resolution of the Nigeria Governors Forum to increase the pump price of petrol.

“In this regard, I would like to strongly urge petroleum products marketers not to engage in any activity that could jeopardize the seamless supply and distribution system in place.

“I also urge members of the public to avoid panic buying because the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has enough stock of petroleum products to keep the nation wet,” he adds.