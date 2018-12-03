FG withdraws 'no work, no pay' policy on ASUU

news

The federal government has withdrawn its recent threat to activate the 'no work, no pay' policy on striking lecturers.

This development was disclosed by the president of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, on Sunday, December 2.

Ogunyemi disclosed to Vanguard that the union is fighting to rescue the education sector from eminent collapse and also ensure children of the poor get access to quality and affordable education.

He said, "Well, we have confirmed that they have withdrawn that threat (no work no pay). So it appears the threat is not there for now. But even if the threat is there, we are prepared for that because for our members, no sacrifice is too much to salvage Nigeria's education."

Ogunyemi said the negotiation meeting between ASUU and the federal government held on Friday did not yield much result adding that the meeting would continue on Monday, December 3.

The Federal government in a memo sent by the Nigerian Universities Commission directed university vice chancellors to enforce the "no-work-no-pay" policy on the striking lecturers.

On Sunday, November 4, 2018, the Academic Staff Union declared an indefinite, nationwide strike over non-implementation of previous agreements by the federal government.

And since the strike started, the government and the lecturers had had two meetings to resolve the issues and call of the strike. But both meetings ended without any resolution.