FG will include families of fallen heroes in cash transfer scheme

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Tinubu administration desires to support the vulnerable ex-service men, widows and the dependents of fallen heroes.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu [Twitter/@edubetta]
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, disclosed this on Thursday in a statement by her media aide, Rasheed Zubair. The minister was speaking when she paid a visit to the Ministry of Defence in Abuja.

Edu said the move was part of the desire of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to support the vulnerable ex-service men, widows and the dependents of fallen heroes. She, therefore, sought for accurate data of the affected families of ex- servicemen so as to include them during the ongoing verification of the national social register.

Edu said further that the president had directed that the national social register be expanded to include those vulnerable groups to enable them benefit from the social intervention programmes.

”This is in line Mr President’s agenda and I am here to inform you that the programme has been expanded to accommodate retirees of this Ministry, especially deceased families.

“Government intends to support their wives to startup small businesses that will help their children stay in school and provide basic health care” she said.

She also announced the creation of Government Enterprise Empowerment Programe (GEEP) which aim to help small scale businesses in the country. Edu, therefore, appealed to the ministry to provide adequate security cover for humanitarian workers while doing their work on the fields.

Earlier, the Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, commended the efforts of Humanitarian Ministry to support families of the fallen heroes. Abubakar pledged to strengthen collaboration with the humanitarian ministry to alleviate the plight of Nigerians.

Including the retirees in the welfare scheme which will go a long way to renewed the hope of retired officers, their families and motivate the working officers to secure the Nigeria territorial integrity,” Abubakar said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Nigerian Legion, retired Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Jubril, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for including the retirees in the CCT scheme. Jubril stated, “The Nigerian Legion is the last hope for retired officers, which keeps increasing by the day.

“We need medical care and a decent livelihood for our members, this organ of the Military, that is the Army, Airforce and Navy retirees needs government support.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

FG will include families of fallen heroes in cash transfer scheme

