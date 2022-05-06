RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG will assist Anambra to solve security challenges — Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government will work with the Anambra government to solve the security challenges facing the state.

Osinbajo said this when he met with Gov. Chukwuma Soludo at the Governor’s Lodge, Awka during his visit to Anambra on Friday.

The vice president, who described Soludo as a great asset to Nigeria, expressed confidence that Anambra would attain greater heights under his leadership.

“Anambra is a major hub of industry in Nigeria, especially with regards to Small and Medium Enterprises, and is one of the States that everyone is looking up to with high expectations of significant inputs to the growth of the country’s economy.

“Security is a crucial matter, we assure that the Federal Government will cooperate with the Anambra State Government to restore law and order in the State,” Osinbajo said.

On his part, Soludo said that effective collaboration between the state and the Federal Government was important in resolving the current security challenges in the State.

While welcoming the vice president to Anambra, the governor said that effective collaboration among the progressives in Nigeria was crucial for the growth and development of the country.

He commended the contributions of Osinbajo, who was also the Chairman of National Economic Council, to nation building.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinbajo later held a closed-door meeting with All Progressives Congress stakeholders and delegates in Awka.

