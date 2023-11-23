ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG warns consumers against online scams during Black Friday sales

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, consumers should only patronise trusted and credible platforms and exercise caution to avoid being victims of fraud and other exploitation.

FG warns consumers against online scams during Black Friday sales/Illustration.
FG warns consumers against online scams during Black Friday sales/Illustration.

Recommended articles

A statement by Babatunde Irukera, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Thursday in Abuja, said the FCCPC received credible intelligence that fake online stores would increase by 135 per cent.

Irukera advised consumers to be vigilant and discerning during this period adding that they should demand and insist on their rights, particularly concerning full and transparent disclosures.

According to him, consumers should only patronise trusted and credible platforms and exercise caution to avoid being victims of fraud and other exploitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

”FCCPC has received credible intelligence that the customary seasonal sales at deep discounts on a specific Friday, otherwise known as “Black Friday”, may witness an increase of fake online stores by 135 per cent.

”This includes scams, misrepresentation and other exploitative conduct.

”This information is corroborated by publicly available reports such as Netcraft.

”For reports and inquiries, please visit our website at www.fccpc.gov.ng and follow us on our social media handles: @fccpcnigeria or fccpcnigeria,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BOA presents ₦2.3m cheques to civil servants under Agripreneurship Scheme

BOA presents ₦2.3m cheques to civil servants under Agripreneurship Scheme

Don’t obstruct NAFDAC officials during inspection, it’s an offence— FG

Don’t obstruct NAFDAC officials during inspection, it’s an offence— FG

Yiaga Africa asks INEC to delete dead people, others from voters’ register

Yiaga Africa asks INEC to delete dead people, others from voters’ register

Wike wants partnership with Mexico to develop FCT’s agriculture sector

Wike wants partnership with Mexico to develop FCT’s agriculture sector

YABATECH graduates 7,717, confers Fellowship on Otedola, others

YABATECH graduates 7,717, confers Fellowship on Otedola, others

FG warns consumers against online scams during Black Friday sales

FG warns consumers against online scams during Black Friday sales

TGI Distri marks 6th anniversary, celebrates with orphans

TGI Distri marks 6th anniversary, celebrates with orphans

Customs Apapa Command monthly revenue hits ₦135bn in October

Customs Apapa Command monthly revenue hits ₦135bn in October

Tinubu approves appointment of RMAFC federal commissioner

Tinubu approves appointment of RMAFC federal commissioner

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Adams Oshiomhole [Channels TV]

Oshiomhole recounts past assault by DSS, in solidarity with NLC President Ajaero

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

House of Reps demands Service Chiefs' personal appearance in sectorial debate

Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Tinubu is empathetic, committed to minimising pains of reforms on Nigerians - Wale Edun