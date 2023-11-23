FG warns consumers against online scams during Black Friday sales

A statement by Babatunde Irukera, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Thursday in Abuja, said the FCCPC received credible intelligence that fake online stores would increase by 135 per cent.

Irukera advised consumers to be vigilant and discerning during this period adding that they should demand and insist on their rights, particularly concerning full and transparent disclosures.

According to him, consumers should only patronise trusted and credible platforms and exercise caution to avoid being victims of fraud and other exploitation.

”FCCPC has received credible intelligence that the customary seasonal sales at deep discounts on a specific Friday, otherwise known as “Black Friday”, may witness an increase of fake online stores by 135 per cent.

”This includes scams, misrepresentation and other exploitative conduct.

”This information is corroborated by publicly available reports such as Netcraft.