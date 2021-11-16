FG wants to vaccinate 50% of target population in 3 months after hitting only 2.9% in 8 months

Officials had earlier in the year set a target to vaccinate 111,776,503 people in the country to reach herd immunity against the disease first discovered in China in 2019.

NPHCDA boss, Dr Faisal Shuaib, announced on Monday that only 3,252,067 (2.9% of target) have received two full doses, while 5,891,305 (5.3%) have received at least one dose.

The official stressed that it's important for the country to speed up vaccination to protect millions of people, especially heading into the festive period that involves a lot of social gatherings.

He said Nigeria is committed to taking aggressive measures to control COVID-19 in the shortest possible time, a commitment he said informed the COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Campaign which has already launched in some states.

"The idea of mass vaccination campaign is to quickly increase the number of fully vaccinated eligible population in Nigeria thereby rapidly moving towards achieving herd immunity and creating an enabling environment for economic recovery and a return to social normalcy in the country," he said.

A national flag off of the campaign will take place on Friday, November 19, and Shuaib said its success rests on the cooperation of all relevant stakeholders.

The mass vaccination campaign expands vaccination sites to all public health facilities, private health facilities, and in populated areas including tertiary institutions, stadiums, motor parks, town squares, markets, shopping malls, etc.