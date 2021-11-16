RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG wants to vaccinate 50% of target population in 3 months after hitting only 2.9% in 8 months

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Nigeria is committed to taking aggressive measures to control COVID-19 in the shortest possible time.

COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria commenced on March 5, 2021 [NCDC]
COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria commenced on March 5, 2021 [NCDC]

Only 2.9% of the population targeted for COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria has been covered since March 2021, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) announced on Monday, November 15.

Recommended articles

Officials had earlier in the year set a target to vaccinate 111,776,503 people in the country to reach herd immunity against the disease first discovered in China in 2019.

NPHCDA boss, Dr Faisal Shuaib, announced on Monday that only 3,252,067 (2.9% of target) have received two full doses, while 5,891,305 (5.3%) have received at least one dose.

The official stressed that it's important for the country to speed up vaccination to protect millions of people, especially heading into the festive period that involves a lot of social gatherings.

He said Nigeria is committed to taking aggressive measures to control COVID-19 in the shortest possible time, a commitment he said informed the COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Campaign which has already launched in some states.

"The idea of mass vaccination campaign is to quickly increase the number of fully vaccinated eligible population in Nigeria thereby rapidly moving towards achieving herd immunity and creating an enabling environment for economic recovery and a return to social normalcy in the country," he said.

A national flag off of the campaign will take place on Friday, November 19, and Shuaib said its success rests on the cooperation of all relevant stakeholders.

The mass vaccination campaign expands vaccination sites to all public health facilities, private health facilities, and in populated areas including tertiary institutions, stadiums, motor parks, town squares, markets, shopping malls, etc.

The campaign's goal is the vaccination of at least 50% of target population by the end of January 2022.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP wants killers of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate punished

PDP wants killers of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate punished

Buhari salutes former President Jonathan on 64th birthday anniversary

Buhari salutes former President Jonathan on 64th birthday anniversary

Buhari returns to Nigeria after 2 weeks away in Europe, South Africa

Buhari returns to Nigeria after 2 weeks away in Europe, South Africa

Nigeria soon to be leading digital economy - Pantami

Nigeria soon to be leading digital economy - Pantami

Lawmakers tell Virgin Atlantic to compensate passengers it failed to feed

Lawmakers tell Virgin Atlantic to compensate passengers it failed to feed

Ortom urges Buhari to reject direct primaries for parties in Electoral Amendment Bill

Ortom urges Buhari to reject direct primaries for parties in Electoral Amendment Bill

FG feeds 9 million pupils - Minister

FG feeds 9 million pupils - Minister

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates multi-level car park facility

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates multi-level car park facility

'The criminals cannot be lucky always,' Buhari talks tough against bandits again after massacre in Sokoto

'The criminals cannot be lucky always,' Buhari talks tough against bandits again after massacre in Sokoto

Trending

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects (Tribune)

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

Kwara Poly publishes names of 29 students expelled for examination malpractice

Federal Polytechnic,Offa in Kwara state (Premium Times)

Senator wants accused to prove innocence, instead of accuser to prove guilt

Senator Ali Ndume wants prosecutors to gain the upper hand in corruption cases