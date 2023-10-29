ADVERTISEMENT
FG wants to import €1.2m equipment for Eko Bridge maintenance

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umahi commended President Buhari’s administration’s work on bridges, noting that the Second Mainland Bridge, also known as Eko Bridge suffered two problems.

FG wants to import €1.2m equipment for Eko Bridge maintenance [Twitter:Punch]
Clement Ezeorah, Assistant Director, Information, at the Federal Ministry of Works, made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

He stated that the minister made the declaration when he paid a working visit to the Third Mainland Bridge, Carter, Falomo, Iddo, Eko, Marina and Iganmu bridges in Lagos State.

He added that the minister inspected the bridges on Saturday alongside some directors in the ministry and contractors.

Ezeorah quoted the minister as saying that the deck on Eko Bridge would be opened to effect the maintenance.

“Eko Bridge suffers two problems – the lack of maintenance, and the eating up of the bearings. There are lots of pair gaps, but the last administration did very good and wonderful work.

“Work is ongoing; it will be completed in 2024 because we are pushing for an increase in the number of workers and equipment on site.

“Without Eko Bridge, we will not have any truck coming into Lagos Island,’’ the minister said.

Ezeorah stated also that Umahi said the Third Mainland Bridge, built in two sections required comprehensive maintenance, particularly by the Federal Government.

The minister noted that the deflection on the bridge was caused by the lack of maintenance by successive Federal Government administrations preceding that of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted also that the facility, however, received attention by the state government since President Bola Tinubu became governor of Lagos State.

The Phase One of the 11.8km Third Mainland Bridge was inaugurated by President Shehu Shagari in 1980 and completed by President Ibrahim Babangida in 1990.

It is the third bridge connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland. The two other bridges connecting the two parts are the Second Mainland Bridge and Carter Bridge.

Umahi thanked President Tinubu and the National Assembly for looking at infrastructure in Lagos State strategically.

He noted that Lagos State was the financial capital of the country, which had lots of national infrastructure that tremendously added to the country’s GDP and should not be neglected.

News Agency Of Nigeria
