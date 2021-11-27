RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG vows to end banditry after Abuja court declared bandits as terrorists

Malami says the FG is taking bold steps to deal ruthlessly with all terrorists groups and their sponsors.

The Federal Government has expressed its determination to bring bandits activities to an end in the country.

Following the declaration of bandit groups as terrorist by Federal High Court, Abuja, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN said FG’s determination to crush banditry remains unwavering.

The minister said this in a statement signed by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

According to the statement, the declaration is a demonstration that the Federal Government is committed to following the rule of law.

The statement also said the development would bring lasting solution to insecurity challenges in the country, adding that the FG was taking bold steps to deal ruthlessly with all terrorists groups and their sponsors.

The development is a pointer to the commitment of the Federal Government to adhere to the international standards in respecting the rules of engagement in the fight against terrorism, separatists organisations, insurgency and banditry in the country”

“The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in collaboration with relevant government agencies including security operatives are working assiduously to do the needful to take full advantage of this declaration.

“The government will gazette, publish the publicise the proscription order.” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Northern Youths Council of Nigeria has reacted to the court's declaration of bandits and terrorists.

The group in a statement said it would welcome full military operation in the north to deal with bandits.

The group also urged the armed forces to go all out to crush anyone seen given the bandits moral support.

