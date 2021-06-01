RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG urges UAE to remove discriminatory travel protocols against Nigerians

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidential Steering Committee, (PSC), on COVID-19, has urged the United Arabs Emirates(UAE), to remove the discriminatory travel protocols against Nigerians.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. [Twitter/@Buharisallau1]
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. [Twitter/@Buharisallau1] Pulse Nigeria

The PSC Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, made the call in Abuja.

Recommended articles

”The federal government is currently in talks with its UAE counterpart on the possibility of resuming reciprocal international flights.

“For some time now, Nigeria has been discussing with the authorities of the UAE, Emirates on the resumption of flights between the two countries.

”The PSC will urge the United Arab Emirates to remove the country-specific and discriminatory practices against Nigeria.

“Discussions are however on-going and we can assure Nigerians that the outcome will be in the interest of the country”, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the federal government had, in March, banned Emirates airline from operating in the country over its continuous refusal to fly passengers without a pre-boarding rapid diagnostic test (RDTs).

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari and the fear of another coup, war in Nigeria [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Shatta Wale and Nima boys allegedly attack contractors for not letting him pass (VIDEO)

How gunmen who killed Jonathan's ex-aide Gulak were gunned down

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Gunmen kill ex-Enugu High Court Judge Nnaji after dragging him from car

'Simi gave birth to herself'-Simi and Adekunle Gold stun Twitter as they reveal the face of her look-alike daughter for the first time

Gunmen kill 1, abduct 200 Islamiyya students in Niger

Police say Gulak left hotel without security escort

Adekunle Gold and Simi celebrate daughter as she turns 1