The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG urges PLWDs to get involved, be counted in 2023 census

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, the participation of PLWDs in the forthcoming population census will give them a sense of belonging.

Persons with Disabilities
Persons with Disabilities

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, by Mr Mbanefo Michaels, Media Aide to Mr James Lalu, Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons Living with Disabilities.

Lalu gave the charge while speaking at a town-hall meeting with stakeholders, organised by the National Population Commission (NPC) to sensitise the public on the 2023 census.

He appealed to PLWDs to come out en mass to be counted during the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the participation of PLWDs in the forthcoming population census will give them a sense of belonging.

He reminded them that their numbers always command political and economic strength, especially as it relates to the equitable distribution of national wealth.

The Executive Secretary also urged parents and guardians to encourage their wards to actively participate in the census to ensure visibility and social inclusion in the scheme of things in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pop Culture Meets Politics: Fintiri's references Burna Boy's song in victory tweet

Pop Culture Meets Politics: Fintiri's references Burna Boy's song in victory tweet

Lai Mohammed justifies FG’s treason allegation against Peter Obi

Lai Mohammed justifies FG’s treason allegation against Peter Obi

Kano APC recommends Jibril for Senate President

Kano APC recommends Jibril for Senate President

Iwuanyanwu emerges as new Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General

Iwuanyanwu emerges as new Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General

Fact-Check the Fiction: Misinformation plagues Nigeria's presidential election

Fact-Check the Fiction: Misinformation plagues Nigeria's presidential election

El-Rufai warns of possible terrorist attacks in Kaduna during transition period

El-Rufai warns of possible terrorist attacks in Kaduna during transition period

FG, states, LGs share ₦‎714.629bn for March

FG, states, LGs share ₦‎714.629bn for March

Gov. Oyebanji supports 17 vulnerable indigenes with ₦‎4.7million

Gov. Oyebanji supports 17 vulnerable indigenes with ₦‎4.7million

Buhari did not favour APC in 2023 presidential poll — Mohammed

Buhari did not favour APC in 2023 presidential poll — Mohammed

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

FG to begin 40% pay rise for workers ahead of proposed subsidy removal in June

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

Controversies are his path to success —  Fashola speaks on Tinubu's alleged dual citizenship

The pregnant woman arrested for drug trafficking. [Facebook:NDLEA]

NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, cripple, female undergraduate with drugs

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, President-Muhammadu Buhari with some Chibok girls.

Buhari’s govt ends with 96 Chibok girls still in captivity after 9 years