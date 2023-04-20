FG urges PLWDs to get involved, be counted in 2023 census

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, by Mr Mbanefo Michaels, Media Aide to Mr James Lalu, Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons Living with Disabilities.

Lalu gave the charge while speaking at a town-hall meeting with stakeholders, organised by the National Population Commission (NPC) to sensitise the public on the 2023 census.

He appealed to PLWDs to come out en mass to be counted during the exercise.

According to him, the participation of PLWDs in the forthcoming population census will give them a sense of belonging.

He reminded them that their numbers always command political and economic strength, especially as it relates to the equitable distribution of national wealth.