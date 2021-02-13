The Federal Government has called on Nigerians to stop giving ethnic colourations to criminal activities in the country.

The minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola gave the advice while receiving a delegation from the Executive Intelligence Management Course 14 of the National Institute for Security Studies led by its Commandant, Ayodele Adeleke.

Aregbesola said Nigerians need to resist the tendency of seeing crimes from ethnic prisms, saying no ethnic group in the country glorifies crimes.

“One thing we must all resist is the tendency of seeing crime in relation to one ethnic group or another, a criminal is a criminal no matter the ethnic group he or she belongs to,” he said.

“No ethnic group in Nigeria glorifies crime and criminality, so let us all condemn crime.

“Our morality itself makes crime an unpopular vocation.”

While urging the institution to help Nigerians change the narrative of crime tied to a particular ethnic group, the minister advised the NISS to develop a policy analysis that will bring about adequate reorientation of an average Nigerian to see crimes and criminality as they are.