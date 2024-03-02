The Federal Government has threatened to query some power distribution companies over their alleged non-performance, which has contributed to the poor electricity supply in the country.
FG turns up the heat on non-performing Discos amid worsening power supply
Nigerians have experienced a massive dip in power supply since the turn of the year, and the situation remains unchanged.
Nigeria has a long history of epileptic power, and the situation has become progressively worse since the turn of the year following the shortage of gas supply to generating plants across the country.
As explained by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, the gas supply problem was caused by the failure of the government to offset about $1.3bn owed to gas companies.
Nevertheless, the minister has summoned the Chief Executives of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) over deteriorating electricity supply in their coverage areas.
“Wilful non-performance by any DISCO could suffice as a reason for severe punishment or outright license revocation,” Adelabu was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Bolaji Tunji, on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
He said the minister had scheduled a meeting with the Discos next week, while the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Sule Ahmed Abdulazeez, has also been summoned over the worsening power situation.
Adebayo claimed that findings have shown that some distribution companies were deliberately not taking up power supply from TCN, while some power lines were also damaged by vandals in Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt and Ibadan regions.
“These two DISCOs have been summoned due to the worsening power supply situation in their regions despite improved supply from TCN.
“So, we expect power supply to have improved across the country, unlike what we are experiencing in some regions, presently. Findings revealed that some distribution companies were deliberately not taking up power supply from TCN while some power lines were also damaged by vandals in Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt and Ibadan regions,” he said.
