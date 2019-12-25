The NCFRMI Federal Commissioner, Sen. Bashir Garba, disclosed this while flagging off the exercise in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Represented by Mr Muhammed Bello, the NCFRMI Director, Human Resources, Garba said the training was part of the effort of the commission toward providing durable solution to persons displaced by Boko Haram insurgency.

“I am here on behalf of the federal commissioner, Sen. Bashir Muhammad Garba, to flagoff this training exercise for the IDPs in a different capacity.

“We have two programmes that we are launching here in the area of photography and cosmetology while others are trained on soap making and also Information Communication Technology.

“The IDPs were drawn from among the most vulnerable across the IDPs camps in Maiduguri capital as well as other local government areas.

FG trains 200 IDPs to become photographers, artists in Borno. [NAN]

“This training exercise is designed to assist the IDPs as far as entrepreneurship is concern. We provide them with skills so that they can do their business and earn a living.

“We categorised them into groups to enable them establish a business centre to enable them continue with their business.

“And of course it is not only just the training but we try to give them starter parks as well as N20,000 as resettlement package.

“In the ICT training comprising about 100 beneficiaries, we provided computers and photocopy machines to them after the five days training.

“We also provided here as you can see, the cameras and printing machines. We did the same thing to those that were trained on soap making and other skills,” he said.

He explained that the commission had set up mechanisms to follow up the programme with a view to ensuring that it was utilised for the purpose it was meant for.

Mr Destiny Malik, one of the beneficiaries, lauded the commission for empowering the displaced persons.

“I am from IDPs camp in Maiduguri. We really appreciate the commission for their support which will help us to build our future by ourselves.

“We are thanking the commission on behalf of other IDPs for this laudable special gesture which will build our future and curb joblessness.

“We appeal to you to keep it up and help more people,” he said.

Mr Abbas Waziri, the Facilitator of the programme, said the five days training had exposed the participants to relevant skills of operating a digital camera.

“I first trained them on photography before we moved to use a printer. I have 21 students. Firstly, I trained them on how to fix the camera on and focus the aperture before taking their shots.

“They are all doing good in everything that we did. I am proud of my students and one thing that I told them was to focus on the skills they acquired which can help them in future."

Also Madam Bilkisu Fire, a makeup artist facilitator, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that she trained 23 students on modern makeup which would enable them engage in the business.

“Most of them who are interested in the business, I invited them to come to my shop for further training because what I realised is that some of them cannot even use an eye pencil.

“Make up is not just about painting, but it is a business that brings a lot of money and opportunities. A local makeup can go for at least N2,000 and even N5,000 while a bridal makeup can go for more than N20,000,” she said.