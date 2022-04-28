FG trains 177 Kano youths on smart phone repairs – Minister

She said that N-Skill Programme was based on a certification system and an accreditation of practical training provided through the informal training system.

Umar-Farouq said the federal government will provide the graduates with working tools enable them to set up their businesses.

She listed the items to include Soldering Iron, Digital multimeter, a set of precision screwdrivers, repair tool kit and magnifying lamp.

Farouq said the programme was a demonstration of President Buhari administration’s efforts aimed at addressing unemployment.

She explained that the programme was a clear demonstration of the commitment to collectively empower youth and address unemployment in line with the federal government programme to eradicate poverty.

Represented by Special Assistant to the President on Social Investment, Dr Nasir Mahmoud, she said that the programme accommodated many skills-based enterprises.

She noted that the graduate and non-graduate components of the N-Power programme had been expanded to provide job opportunities for 16,629 unemployed youths in Kano State under the Batch C.

The minister said that this followed the successful exiting of 18, 042 youths under Batches A and B of the programme.

“The Federal Government is investing over N5.9 billion for the training, tooling and/or payment of monthly stipends on the Batch C beneficiaries. This is a tremendous direct injection of resources at the grassroots and in the hands of youths,” she added.

She said that smart phone repairs was used to pilot the programme under the N-Power non-graduate component as it was targeted at “lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.”

“You have acquired life-long skills that will help you to develop an entrepreneurial understanding of the trade; be responsible citizens, take decision and effectively manage interpersonal relationships.

“Understand theoretical aspects of smart phone repairs and gain practical experience of basic smart phone repairs techniques.

“Acquire knowledge and skills required to successfully start the smart phone repairs business and effectively manage it.

“I am very confident that your participation in the programme has changed your orientation and prepared you to optimi0ze employment opportunities in the smart phone repairs and service market,” she said.

According to her, the beneficiaries will be attach directly to Master Craft Persons (MCPs) in the trade for a six-month apprenticeship.

The MCPs, she said, are masters of smart phone repairs who were also trained and certified by National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

According to her, in the six-month attachment period, your performance will be assessed and examined by the NBTE and the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB).j

The minister said this would lead to the issuance of NBTE certificates to those that met the minimum requirements, urging them to work hard to meet the requirements.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Nasir Gwarzo, said that the training would prepare the youths to optimise employment opportunities in the smart phone repairs and service market.

Represented by Special Adviser to the Minister, Hashim Abubakar, he urged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of the NSIP, humanitarian ministry and the Federal Government.

Mr Baba Zubairu, N-SIP’s Focal Person in the state, urged the beneficiaries to become entrepreneurs thereby creating jobs for the people.

One of the beneficiaries, Aliyu Abubakar, thanked the president for giving them the opportunity to participate in the programme.