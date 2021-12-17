RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to toll Lagos-Ibadan expressway, 2nd Niger bridge, says CBN governor

Authors:

Jude Egbas

People will enjoy good roads when roads are tolled, says Emefiele.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele (Middle), Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Usman (L) and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter/@NGRPresident]
CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele (Middle), Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Usman (L) and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter/@NGRPresident]

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, says the federal government will toll the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Abuja-Kano road, and the second Niger Bridge, in order to repay loans used to fund the projects.

Recommended articles

Emefiele disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the 12th Banker’s Committee retreat in Lagos.

“The federal government approached us to provide some kind of bridge funding; the bridge funding is almost about N170 billion, and we provided it so that those projects can move on with funding,” he said.

“The entire scope of those three projects, I am told is slightly above N1 trillion, but the numbers are being worked on.

“And I believe by the time the asset managers effectively come on board, the details of those projects and the remaining aspects of those funding would be coming in through debt and that is where the asset managers would come in with the entire scope and then we would know the detailed cost of those three projects,” he said.

He added that; “All of the roads will be tolled. And we know that in many other countries in the world, roads are tolled because those projects are commercially viable.

“They can be refunded with tolls so that maintenance can be done on a regular basis, and people will pay for it and enjoy good roads, and enjoy good facilities because that is the only way we can fund the infrastructure of this country, which is the large amount of money that is needed.”

Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola, has repeatedly stated that some federal roads will be tolled for maintenance purposes.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas Jude Egbas is a Senior Editor at Pulse. He believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He has lived his entire life stringing words together to form powerful images. It's all he ever wants to do.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You're a great reformer, Tinubu showers praises on Buhari at 79

You're a great reformer, Tinubu showers praises on Buhari at 79

FG unveils plans to ensure food security in 2022

FG unveils plans to ensure food security in 2022

2023: I'm going back to my farm after retirement - Buhari

2023: I'm going back to my farm after retirement - Buhari

Buhari marks 79th birthday in Turkey, looks forward to happy ‘retirement’

Buhari marks 79th birthday in Turkey, looks forward to happy ‘retirement’

EFCC arraigns Fani-Kayode for allegedly forging medical reports to evade trial

EFCC arraigns Fani-Kayode for allegedly forging medical reports to evade trial

FG to toll Lagos-Ibadan expressway, 2nd Niger bridge, says CBN governor

FG to toll Lagos-Ibadan expressway, 2nd Niger bridge, says CBN governor

2022 will be a better year for Nigerians — Gov Okowa

2022 will be a better year for Nigerians — Gov Okowa

VIO destroys over 1,400 impounded motorcycles in Abuja

VIO destroys over 1,400 impounded motorcycles in Abuja

Group urges Buhari to take urgent action over missing Anambra guber candidate

Group urges Buhari to take urgent action over missing Anambra guber candidate

Trending

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)

Embassy confirms arrival of 78 Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

Nigerian students arrive Russia (NAN)

Emirates Airline suspends flights to Nigeria indefinitely

Emirates Airline suspends flights to Nigeria indefinitely.

Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation

David Alaba donates N133 million to curb open defecation in Nigeria (Real Champs)