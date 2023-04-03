FG to support Imo University of Agriculture with farm equipment, others

Anthonia Eremah, the Chief Information Officer of the Ministry Agriculture and Rural Development, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, made the pledge when the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Christopher Eze, and his team visited him in Abuja.

Abubakar said that agriculture is of great importance and could not be separated from environmental sciences.

He said that agriculture was no longer about food only, but now a business and the basis of all other businesses.

The minister said that most of the foreign exchange earnings and infrastructure before now had been raised through agriculture.

Abubakar, who assured that the ministry would work with the university to boost the socio-economic development of the country, promised to visit the institution before the end of his tenure.

Eze had earlier commended the minister and management staff for their laudable programmes and achievements.

He said that the dwindling State Government resources and inadequate facilities had caused the university to operate with serious challenges, adding that this explained their quest for assistance.

