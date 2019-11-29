The Federal Government has pledged its resolve to support campaign against child abuse, kidnapping, poverty and child molestation, as parts of efforts to improve internal security in Nigeria.

Mr Mohammed Manga, Director Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Interior, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Manga quoted the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mrs Georgina Ehuriah, as saying this on Thursday when she received, 10-year Little Miss Nigeria, Queen Kelsea Ikwuagu, in her office in Abuja.

She said that the Federal Government would not spare any effort to ensure the safety of life of every Nigerian child.

“Most of what Nigerian children suffer today are caused by the actions and in-actions of some adults.

“We must all as a matter of priority ensure the safety of our children.

“Government on its own part will continue to do everything humanly possible within the ambit of law to ensure the protection of life of every Nigerian child,” Ehuriah said.

The Permanent Secretary said that what Queen Ikwuagu was doing is to support the government in making the society a better place.

She also urged relevant government agencies to support the Little Queen in this effort.

Earlier, Ikwuagu said she was in the ministry to seek necessary support for her campaign against child abuse, kidnapping, child molestation and poverty, which she said were rampant in the society.

She added that through her Pet Project, ‘Voice of the Voiceless,’ she had fed over 1,000 orphans and vulnerable children in recent times.

“My desire is to lead the “Child-Street-to-School Campaign across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with the support of relevant agencies of government and individuals in the society,”she said.

The Little Miss Nigeria Project (TLMNP) is an initiative, which is aimed at not only showcasing the beauty of the girl-child, but her intellectual capabilities, so as to aid the girl-child’s development in Nigeria.