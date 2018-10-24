Pulse.ng logo
FG planning to stop Nigerian women from birthing too many children

FG to stop Nigerian women from birthing too many children to sustain Buhari's growth plan

President Muhammadu Buhari's government is trying to curb a population explosion in a bid to sustain the nation's growth.

  • Published:
FG to stop Nigerian women from birthing too many children play Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, says Nigeria needs to control its population (Flickr)

The Federal Government is working on a plan that'll limit the number of children that Nigerian women can give birth to in a bid to sustain the nation's growth.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, while she was speaking at the 24th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.

The minister said Nigeria's population explosion has been identified as one of the biggest challenges to President Muhammadu Buhari's implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, and noted that the government is working with the relevant institutions to address the problem.

She said, "We have been engaging traditional rulers and other leaders. Specifically, we have found out that to be able to address one of the great challenges that we identified in the ERGP, which is the growth in our population, we need to engage these institutions.

"And we hope that with their support, we will get to a point where we can come out with the policy that limits the number of children that a mother can have because that is important for sustaining our growth."

Nigeria's population is estimated to be between 180 million and 200 million and the country is projected to jump from seventh and become the third most populated country in the world by 2050 with a projected 300 million-strong population.

The rapid population growth is expected to also make Nigeria the residence of many of the world's poorest people by 2050 as a report by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation projects 40% of the extremely poor people in the world will live in just two countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Nigeria.

