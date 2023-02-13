ADVERTISEMENT
FG to spend over N400bn for 2023 census

News Agency Of Nigeria

56,000 vehicles will also be hired to enhance the movement of personnel and materials.

Mr Jick Lawrence, Head, NPC Public Affairs Department in Plateau, said this while presenting a paper at a one-day capacity-building workshop for journalists on effective reporting of census, in Jos on Monday.

Lawrence said that about N100 billion had so far been expended on preparations ahead of the April exercise.

“Over N400 billion has been earmarked to be expended on the 2023 census.

“About N100 billion has so far been expended on preparations ahead of the exercise, census is a very big and capital-intensive exercise,” he said.

Lawrence who stressed that census had far-reaching socio-economic gains, explained that some of the funds would go into the empowerment of about 1.5 million Nigerians.

He said those empowered would be paid monies ranging from N100,000 to 150,000 per person.

He added that 56,000 vehicles would be hired to enhance the movement of personnel and materials, and about 800,000 Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs), would be procured.

Lawrence said that the reflation of the economy, through the circulation of cash transferred into the hands of functionaries and clients, who supply infrastructure and services, would add value to the economy.

He added that census was critical to development, and therefore, deserved critical attention.

Lawrence said that more items would be added to the questionnaires issued to households, which included ICT literacy, fertility and child survival, as well as deaths in the household in the last 12 months.

Others he said were difficulties in performing activities, sanitation, climate change, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

