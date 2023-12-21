ADVERTISEMENT
FG to set up committee to select replacements for recalled ambassadors

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN recalls that on September 2, President Bola Tinubu recalled all the country’s ambassadors, both career and non-career.

Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima with Foreign Minister, Amb Yusuf Tuggar. [Presidency]
Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima with Foreign Minister, Amb Yusuf Tuggar. [Presidency]

Alkasim Abdulkadir, the Special Assistant to the Foreign Affairs Minister, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar on Media and Communications Strategy disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Abdulkadir said the selection of the new ambassadors would require wide-ranging consultations with relevant stakeholders.

The minister’s aide added that all recalled ambassadors have returned to the country contrary to the reports that most of them have been unable to return due to financial constraints.

NAN recalls that on Sept. 2, President Bola Tinubu recalled all the country’s ambassadors, both career and non-career.

They were asked to return to the country on or before Oct. 31, 2023.

Nigeria has no fewer than 300 foreign missions.

Ajuri Ngelale spokesperson for President Bola Tinubu said the action was a sequel to the president’s careful study of the present state of affairs at Nigerian consulates, offices, and embassies across the world.

Ngelale added that the latest move was also in line with the President’s Renewed Hope agenda.

He emphasised the President’s determination to ensure world-class efficiency and quality in service delivery, saying that he would henceforth, characterise foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents, and prospective visitors.

