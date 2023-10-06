ADVERTISEMENT
FG to review agreement with JOHESU

News Agency Of Nigeria

The team leader assured the Minister of Labour that JOHESU was not interested in using strikes to achieve its aims.

Simon Lalong, Nigeria's minister of Labour. [Punch]
Simon Lalong, Nigeria's minister of Labour. [Punch]

Simon Lalong, Minister of Labour and Employment said this he received members of JOHESU led by Olumide Akintayo, in his office on Thursday in Abuja.

“I want to assure JOHESU that the ministry would do the needful, and deploy every necessary effort to see to the amicable and satisfactory resolution of the issues,he said.

Earlier, Akintayo said they were in the ministry to formally congratulate the minister.

Akintayo also said the visit was to solicit the minister understanding and support towards actualising the implementation of several agreements reached between them and the federal government.

He however, noted that one of the major issues was that of salary adjustment for health workers under the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) which had not been implemented since it was approved.

He urged the minister, as the Chief Conciliator, to invoke an immediate action by the Presidential Committee on Salaries, which has the power to push for its implementation.

He assured the minister that JOHESU was not interested in using strikes to achieve its aims but would rather explore the processes of negotiation to maintain industrial harmony.

NAN reports that on Sept. 8, 2021, former minister of labour, Chris Ngige after a meeting with JOHESU said both sides reached an understanding on all the issues in dispute, adding that matters discussed included the hazard allowance, review of retirement age from 60 to 65 years, and arrears relating to the adjustment on the new national minimum wage.

He added that an understanding was also reached on the upward adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), as done with Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

“Based on previous discussion, we delivered to them (JOHESU) the financial implication of what is due to them and they promised to get back to their members and report back to us,” NAN quoted the minister to have said.

NAN reports that JOHESU had demanded immediate payment of omissions and shortfalls in the COVID-19 hazard allowances of affected health workers in federal health institutions.

They also sought recognition of health workers in non-core hospital facilities in payment of the hazard allowance.

They demanded speedy implementation of increase in retirement age from 60 to 65 years, and 70 years for consultants in the health professions.

