Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

FG to rehabilitate bad roads before next rainy season - FRSC

FG to rehabilitate bad roads before next rainy season - FRSC

Oyeyemi who said this when Mrs Helen Da-Souza, the Managing Director of Trust Fund Pensions Limited, visited him said motorists would in view of this witness more gridlocks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FRSC sacks 25 officials over alleged corruption play FG to rehabilitate bad roads before next rainy season - FRSC (guardian)

The Federal Government is determined to rehabilitate bad roads across the country before the next rainy season, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, the FRSC Corps Marshal, said on Wednesday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi who said this when Mrs Helen Da-Souza, the Managing Director of Trust Fund Pensions Limited, visited him said motorists would in view of this witness more gridlocks.

“Government’s determination is to ensure the roads are in good condition before the rain sets in within the next five months.

“That is why the roads across the country are undergoing construction. We are in the dry season now. So, the contractors are back to site, and work is going on,” he said.

“The dry season is the period when good work can be done, especially on the bridges like those ones at the Okene axis.

“Now, Lagos-Ibadan is already witnessing a major gridlock. This is because of the construction where three lanes have been collapsed into single lane.’’

The Corps Marshal however assured that the FRSC would ensure safer roads.

He urged vehicle owners to ensure they got their vehicles fixed from standard workshops because there were no standard workshops on the highways.

“As we are moving into the festive period, people must ensure that vehicles are in good condition so that they don’t get stranded on the highways.

“People should plan their journeys well so that we all can get to our destinations safely.”

Earlier, Da-Souza had said the agency would continue to support FRSC to move the country forward in every little way it could.

“We have reflective jackets being made available to the Corps, and this is because we are pleased with all you have been doing for us,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit witnessed the presentation of 5,000 reflective jackets to the FRSC.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Read how fraudster lover allegedly kidnapped and raped Americanbullet
2 Full story of how Boko Haram killed 100 Nigerian soldiers in Bornobullet
3 "Terrorists who killed over 100 soldiers in Metele were...bullet

Related Articles

Ember months: FRSC reiterates commitment to safety of passengers on roads
Nigeria mulls arming highway police -- but would guns and traffic chaos mix?
FRSC records 2,805 crashes, 1602 deaths in 4 months
Ember months: Commercial drivers must undergo vision acuity tests — FRSC
Yuletide: “There are no blood-sucking demons on the road,” – FRSC
FRSC: Oyeyemi wants solution for road traffic crashes
Ember Months: Nigerian Breweries, FRSC partner to curb drunk driving
JAMB conducts recruitment exams for FRSC candidate
FRSC denies alleged extortion over New Number Plates

Local

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has commended the Federal Government for reducing the registration fees for Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Senior Secondary and Basic Education Certificate.
SERAP commends FG for reducing JAMB, NECO fees
Back in the 1980s, Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari was a military dictator but he was elected as president in 2015
Buhari orders military to end Boko Haram threat, returns from Maiduguri
Nigeria rises to 129th on world's Prosperity Index list
Nigeria rises to 129th in latest Prosperity Index report
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)
Senate confirms Olukoyede as EFCC scribe
X
Advertisement