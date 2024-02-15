FG to prosecute anyone engaging apprentice below 12 years

Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment said this at a roadshow sensitisation rally in Kugbo, Furniture market, on Thursday in Abuja.

Represented by Alh. Mohammed Tolani, Director Skill Development and Certification, the minister said the government had begun the enforcement of 12-year minimum age for individuals to engage in apprenticeship schemes in Nigeria.

“This breaches the United Nations and International Labour Organisation (ILO) convention and standards.

“The policy has been clearly spelt out under Labour law cap 198 section 49-53 LFN,” she said.

Onyejeocha said the ministry had commenced enforcement of the law and sensitisation of the people to the knowledge of the crime in the six geo-political zones of the country.

She said the ministry had started issuing Trade Test Certificates of Competence to deserving beneficiaries to boost employment generation