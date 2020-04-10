Mr Sunday Oduntan, the Executive Director, Research and Advocacy of ANED, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Oduntan said that the DisCos made the clarification due to questions that have arisen around how the cost that will accumulate will be absorbed in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

He said that the DisCos had earlier announced aligning with the federal government and NASS efforts to provide free electricity for two months as a palliative for the effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Nigerian electricity consumers.

According to him, the ability for the DisCos to go forward with planned free electricity is subject to the stimulus package being passed by the National Assembly and signed into law by Mr. President.

He said that the palliative seeks to mitigate the economic challenges that Nigerians are being subjected to during this COVID-19 period.

“it is our hope that we do not lose sight of the no-cost reflective tariff challenges that the DisCos continue to suffer under.

“Regardless, we laud President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his government and the National Assembly for this initiative,” the ANED official said.